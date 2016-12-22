Kingsport cinema's mall eviction moved to new court

Earlier this month, Hull Property Group (the owners of the Kingsport Town Center) filed a complaint for unlawful detainer against Frank Theatres in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. The complaint was filed to evict Frank’s from the mall property.

In a hearing last week, Judge Ray Conkin dismissed the complaint, citing a number of issues with the matter, including the fact that the monetary judgment exceeds the jurisdiction of sessions court. Essentially, sessions court is not the correct venue.

As a result, the attorney for HPG has appealed the matter to Sullivan County Law Court. An additional brief in the matter is expected to be filed by the HPG attorney this week. A court date could come in early January.

