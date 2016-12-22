Even with money being tight, ETSU and Milligan financial academics stress care during holidays

According to the most recent Gallup figures on this topic, the average American spends about $752 on gifts during the holiday season, with more than 30 percent spending more than $1,000. That totals nearly $500 billion annually, which, if all spent on goods made in the U.S., would be the catalyst for 4.6 million new jobs.

Money is an integral part of the holiday season, with gifts going in all directions. But what about those who can’t afford to spend that kind of money?

Financial institutions of all kinds — from traditional banks to payday and title loan businesses — make money available, especially this time of year.

Lisa Christian, branch manager for OneMain Financial, said her institution increases mass marketing and mailings to potential customers during the holidays: “We want them to know we’re there for them if they need us.”

During November, OneMain holds customer appreciation days. Christian said they share appreciation, and that they’re available for financial help during the coming months.

Unlike area payday and title loan businesses, OneMain’s loans start at $1,500, which is significantly more money than the money Gallup has found Americans to spend.

Two area higher education financial academics say it’s the lending of some of those other businesses that needs to be cautiously approached.

Larry White, chair of banking and professor at East Tennessee State University, warns of high interest rates when all other financial options are unavailable.

“Everyone wants to provide some good feeling for the people in our lives, but we have a tendency to overextend ourselves,” he said.

White stops short of calling payday and title loan businesses “predatory,” but gives his own definition of that term that leaves room for much interpretation.

“For me, ‘predatory’ is any practice that really takes advantage of a person’s lack of availability of credit,” White said.

What he recommends, when it comes to holiday spending, is setting out a plan and a budget and sticking to it.

“Plan what your expenditures are and try to accomplish the maximum amount of good you can with your budget,” he said.

If credit is used to make purchases, White is a big proponent of making payments higher than the minimum, which saves money in the long run.

Milligan College’s David Campbell, the chair of the college’s business program, director of the MBA program and associate professor, said the goal of the more predatory lenders is to get someone hooked where they can’t afford to break themselves loose, even requiring them to take out subsequent loans to pay off their original lines of credit.

Like his counterpart at ETSU, though, Campbell said “predatory” lending doesn’t have a consistent definition.

But he does wonder about the intentions of the lenders who engage in payday or title loans.

“Are you actually helping these people by giving them cash on such a short-term basis?” Campbell rhetorically asked.

With payday loans, Campbell said it’s often the case that the borrower will have to pay back something like $15 to $25 per $100 borrowed, which can quickly get out of hand.

Campbell said these types of lenders target people considered the “working poor”; those who have fewer borrowing options but still collect enough of a paycheck to have the means to pay it back to the lender.

“Your goal is to get them started, almost like drugs,” he said. “You get them in the system and then they’re hooked.”

Campbell said of the people who sign up for a payday loan, more than half have already had a previous loan of a similar kind.

Neighborhoods of color have been specifically targeted, Campbell said. And it’s more southern states that compile the list of approximately 20 where these kinds of practices aren’t more highly regulated.

What the Milligan professor finds interesting is how more traditional mainstream banks haven’t yet gotten into this kind of business despite the industry’s ability to show that it’s highly profitable.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.