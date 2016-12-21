Area craft brewers: Regional disadvantage decreases with Jan. 1, 2017 alcohol limit increase

On Jan. 1, 2017, that disadvantage doesn’t altogether go away, but a change in state law somewhat evens the playing field.

The alcohol-by-volume limit will increase from 6.2 percent to 10.1 percent, which opens up many options for new styles and varieties for these brewers to produce.

With the state law change announced in 2014 with passage of House Bill 0047 and its partner Senate Bill 0289, area brewers have been able to plan their 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day release for some time.

To this point, nothing Tennessee brewers have been able to produce would be considered “high gravity” by industry standards, and while the 10.1 percent cap does limit production and creativity, area brewers do consider it a big step in the right direction.

This is especially important for the brewers in the most northeastern corner of Tennessee, because craft beer drinkers have a tendency to travel to try new offerings, and will pop into neighboring states if the options are better. Even with that nearly four-percent bump up in what’s allowed to be brewed, Virginia and Kentucky have no cap, North Carolina’s limit is up at 15 percent and South Carolina and Georgia are at 14.

“There is a whole portfolio of products that open up,” said Aaron Carson. “So it breeds a greater creativity and new styles.”

Carson, an author, craft beer aficionado and one of the owners of Kingsport’s Gypsy Circus Cider Company, said the 6.2-percent cap limited brewers to such styles, disallowing proper production of New England ciders, imperial stouts, double IPA’s and barley wines. He sees this bump up as a step in a long journey to the equal brewing laws under which other states operate. Previously, anything brewed in Tennessee above 6.2 percent would necessitate a distillery license.

“The reason the ABV laws matter is because Tennessee brewers have been at a competitive disadvantage, as we haven’t been able to make the products our customers want,” he said. “So they go to other states to get them.”

In bringing in the new year, Gypsy Circus will also bring in cysers and meads to its list of offerings, both at 7.5 percent alcohol. Cysers are made from fresh-pressed apple juice and orange blossom honey, while their mead is made from orange blossom honey, along with local ingredients for a honey-flavored drink. Each are gluten-free and organic.

At the very moment strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, Sam Pettyjohn, one of the brewers for the Johnson City Brewing Company, will be pouring two “high gravity” beers for their customers who’ve been waiting for years to sample them.

The “Cascadian Dark Ale” — much like a black IPA — and the “Hail Sagan” Russian imperial stout, will be the newest offerings.

Those who make the beer at the Johnson City Brewing Company pride themselves as being an adventurous and creative brewery, and did not much appreciate Tennessee’s current ABV laws. Pettyjohn said the increase will allow them to be more adventurous and draw in new customers as they do so.

“Hail Sagan,” named after the famous astronomer Carl Sagan, will push the state law boundary of 10.1 percent, and will be the first in what the brewers hope will be a series of brews bearing the names of important innovators and scientists.

For the momentuous occasion, Johnson City Brewing Company is hosting a New Year’s Eve event. At $20 a ticket, guests will be able to join the lot of people who will legally drink Tennessee’s higher gravity beers for the first time. This event is capped at 40 tickets and it will include a brandy snifter glass to mark the occasion. You can learn more about it on the brewery’s Facebook page.

Eric Latham, one of the majority owners Johnson City Brewing Company, of their nearly 40 owners, said he and his fellow brewers like to be able to brew as many styles as possible. This all works toward the brewery’s mission to bring people together over conversation and friendship.

“We’re not just trying to produce higher gravity beer for alcohol sake, but for the different brewing styles,” Latham said.

More brewing styles could equate to more dollars in the pockets of not only brewers, but also the pockets of businesses nearby.

Latham said if people will now start traveling to downtown Johnson City for its new higher gravity beers, they’ll probably stick around for food and to spend money in the local retail spots.

Devin Rutledge, with Depot Street Brewing, said the ABV increase was a bit of a slap in the face, still capping the creativity and brewing options of people in his position.

Popular brews like Belgian quads are out of the question, as they run between 11 to 14-percent alcohol, typically, he said.

But Depot Street will be rolling out a Double IPA in early January called “Derailed,” which will sit at 8.5 percent.

First available at the scheduled “Brunch at the Brewery” event at JRH Brewing on Jan. 1, will be a Double IPA. Project Waffle will be serving as the event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

John Henritze, co-owner of JRH Brewing, said while the ABV increase isn’t all it could be, he is happy that he can open up his recipe book more than before.

“You can make a lot of great beers at 10 percent,” he said.

He and his fellow area brewers plan to do so.

