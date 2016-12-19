Ft. Henry owner: 'We're not going to let this mall fail'

That’s what Hull Property Group Owner and Managing Principal James Hull said about the Kingsport Town Center, also known as the Fort Henry Mall.

Hull Property Group acquired the 40-year-old shopping center last June and touted its track record of re-positioning under performing enclosed malls and shopping centers in small markets. The Augusta-Ga.-based real estate firm is overseeing the leasing, property management and marketing operations for the Kingsport Town Center.

The shopping center still has three anchor stores — Sears, J.C Penney and Belk — but has been losing tenants and faces stiff competition, mainly from The Pinnacle development in Bristol, Tenn.

