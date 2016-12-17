Power Board: Solar farm construction will begin in 2017

Utility spokesman Tim Whaley confirmed the plan in an email to the Johnson City Press.

The solar production facility will be built in southwestern Washington County near the vicinity of Jonesborough, but the Power Board has yet to release the exact location. Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes said the exact location will be disclosed in January or February.

“This is the first public utility solar venture in Northeast Tennessee,” Dykes said.

“Given the direction of the marketplace, we expect there will be additional opportunities for the Board of Directors to consider as solar technology, particularly battery storage, continues to improve."

Mark Eades, the utility’s chief engineering and technology officer, said the facility will generate about 6.3 megawatts of power at peak efficiency — enough to power an average of about 400 homes.

“We’re still currently in the development stages. ... It’s a new adventure for us, but we’re excited about it,” Eades said.

Eades spoke to the Board of Directors about the project Thursday and explained the facility’s basics.

“The facility’s production will fluctuate depending on the weather and moving cloud coverage,” Eades said.

During the night, obviously, the system will sit idle, but any small cloud system blocking sunlight during the day could alter energy production.

The solar farm will also require an inverter, which converts a DC electrical current into an AC electrical current, the type needed for normal home appliance use. Eades said that process reduces approximately 20 percent of the energy produced.

The farm is being developed under the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Distributed Solar Solutions program.

The JCPB and three other local power companies were selected by the TVA in late March to take part in the Distributed Solar Solution program. In all, 16.7 megawatts of solar generation capacity was awarded by the TVA project.

Silicon Ranch Corp., a private firm out of Nashville, will partner with the JCPB to administer the project. Whaley said agreements between the JCPB, TVA and Silicon Ranch should be finalized in January, with construction beginning sometime before June.

Silicon Ranch has developed dozens of similar solar projects across the country, including collaborations with public utilities and large manufacturers.

The Johnson City Press reported in April that the Power Board will fund a portion of the farm’s construction and will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the generated electricity to the TVA.

Dykes told the Press that money from the sale of solar farm energy will be used to balance customer rates.

“We want to use this as a learning function, we haven’t done solar on a large, industrial scale,” Dykes told Press reporter Nathan Baker. “We want to move toward being the utility of the future, and this is where the energy business is going.”

Dykes said that future solar ventures could include, “development of community solar as an economical way to embrace clean energy, while avoiding the cost, upkeep and technical issues of individual home and commercial solar installations.”

After the Power Board’s Thursday board meeting, the Johnson City Energy Authority officially convened and took another step toward becoming operational.

Among those steps were formally naming Dykes as the Authority’s CEO, adopting the Power Board’s officers and putting in place basic policies and procedures necessary to move forward with selling up to $46 million in bonds.

The bonds will pay off the electric system debt held by the City of Johnson City. The City Commission voted on Oct. 21 to approve the certificate of incorporation, which allows the authority under the Municipal Energy Act.

For now, the Power Board remains operational until the process is completed, which Whaley said would likely be in March.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.