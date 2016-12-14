LPI buys California spa competitor, adding 30-plus jobs

The deal will make LPI Inc., one of the largest swim-spa manufacturers in the world, according to trade publication Pool and Spa News.

“[We plan to] focus on becoming the leader in swim spas throughout the world as the efficiencies of the consolidation will give us a good jump start on that,” LPI CEO Dave Hatley said in an email to PSN.

The acquisition was part of LPI’s “strategic plan to open new channels of distribution and access to a new customer base, as well as offering a true high-end spa brand.”

Hatley said the company is immediately adding 30 to 40 employees, ranging from clerical to laborers and expects the transition to be complete by Jan. 2.

“We are excited to continue adding jobs in Johnson City as we love this area and plan to continue expanding here,” Hatley said in an email to the Johnson City Press.

LPI Inc., will keep the Catalina Spas brand name, and Hartley plans to move production of the Perris, Calif., company’s luxury line of spas into its 318,000-square foot Johnson City facility.

"Boyd Cargill (President and CEO of Catalina Spas) has done an amazing job of innovating the spa industry since 1977, and building and managing a leading quality consumer brand,” Hatley said.

"We are proud and excited to have the opportunity to continue the Catalina brand with the quality and performance it's loyal dealer base has come to expect over the years."

Cargill, known for the inclusion of LED lights and stereos in hot tubs, retired after nearly 40 years in the industry.

LPI produces Signature Spas and Dr. Wellness Hot Tubs, as well as Solar Wave, Solar Store and ESB Tanning Beds, and sells them across 23 states in 35 locations.

Hatley said LPI is currently accepting applications. Call 423-200-4293 for more information.