First Tennessee Development District celebrates 50 years

Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge, now an district executive committee member, admitted he knew little about the agency before he was elected six years ago.

“You know a little over six years ago, I didn’t even know what the Development District was. (I’d) been here virtually all my life and had no idea. I remember reading an article in the paper about the Development District, but I really had no idea how significant it was, not just to Washington County, but to the region,” Eldridge said during a Wednesday press conference celebrating the agency’s 50th anniversary.

Coming up with an all-inclusive description of the Development District is genuinely difficult.

Through planning services, housing, workforce and education initiatives, the agency serves both the public and private sectors of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties.

“The Development District is made up of a group of professionals with some very specific skill sets that, quite frankly, don’t exist anywhere else,” Eldridge said.

“If the (county) had to go out and acquire those skill sets, hire those people and bring them in, it would be unaffordable. So we’ve got a really remarkable situation. Whoever developed this idea 50 years ago was pretty sharp because today we have this accumulated resource of expertise in this region that is available to all of us.”

Created by the Development District Act of 1965, the First Tennessee Development District’s first meeting was held April 26, 1966, with former Greeneville Mayor James Hardin presiding.

Since then, the district has addressed a host of common issues facing the region’s economic development and growth, which includes contributing to the creation of Interstate 26, the East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center and East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.

Solely through its grant writing initiative, the district has assisted local communities with funding of 604 grant and loan projects totaling $189.4 million since 1989.

Sewer system improvements in Mountain City and Washington County, trail construction in Johnson City and water line extensions in Greene County were some of the economic and development projects last year.

The regional organization also assists in planning, research and data analysis, programs for the elderly and disabled and literacy initiatives.

The First Tennessee Development District operates on a mix of local, state and federal funding.

“As far as accountability, we answer to everyone,” said Susan Reid, the district’s executive director.

“We were created so the local governments had an organization that could make the best use of federal and state programs and to work together. Our mayors across all 50 years have worked very, very well together. I’ve never seen what you would refer to as politics in our organization with our members.”

Lottie Ryans, director of the district’s Workforce & Literacy, was one of many staff members commended for her work ethic by Reid during the celebration.

“We’re currently working across the district to bring Work Ready certification to our region, which would be huge for the job seekers, employers and economic developers,” Ryans said.

“We’re working on a regional work ethic diploma that all the area high school seniors have the opportunity to earn that distinction and then businesses guarantee an interview if they have that distinction.”

Ryans also mentioned that in March, the district is hosting an “interactive, industry-led career fair called Career Quest.”

“So 5,000 students will be in the Mini-Dome on the campus of ETSU over the course of two days and hear about careers in advanced manufacturing, health care, construction and IT. So we’ve had great support across the region and a lot of exciting things going on to help support the work force of the future.”

The First Tennessee Development District covers Hancock, Hawkins, Greene, Washington, Sullivan, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties. There are eight other Development Districts in Tennessee.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.