Report: 3rd Quarter Tri-Cities retail sales mixed, 'future appears uncertain'

While Kingsport experienced a year-over-year sales decrease of 6 percent to $391 million, Johnson City’s grew by 3.8 percent to $546 million. Bristol led the three metropolitan areas with $329 million, a 9.9 percent increase in dollar sales. Adjusted for inflation, real sales were still up 8.7 percent in Bristol and 2.6 percent in Johnson City, while dipping 7 percent in Kingsport.

This was the second quarter that Kingsport experienced lower sales, ending a retail expansion that began in 2012, the report stated.

“The outlook for the future remains somewhat uncertain,” ETSU Economist Dr. Steb Hipple wrote in the report.

“The third quarter retail results suggest that the retail recovery may be losing momentum due to consumer fatigue. But retail growth continues at the national and state levels coupled with continuing employment expansion. The political and business situations remain volatile as the new (Donald) Trump administration takes form.”

Total dollar sales in the Tri-Cities area rose 3 percent to $2 billion, with the largest increase coming from Sullivan County. Six of the seven area counties, including Carter, Washington County, Va., Washington County, Tenn., and Unicoi County, all experienced gains.

Overall, the Tri-Cities’ retail growth led the three major East Tennessee metropolitan areas. Knoxville recorded a 1.8 percent increase and Chattanooga slightly grew by 1.4 percent.

Retail sales in the United States was only up 1.4 percent after inflation adjustment, and Tennessee’s retail sales only jumped 2.6 percent, marking the lowest retail growth since early 2014.

Hipple wrote that consensus projections show that the holiday selling season will experience a modest increase over 2015 retail sales levels.

“Early national data from the “black Friday” weekend show limited gains for conventional stores while online sales were strong. There is a long-term trend away from “bricks” and into the “clicks” format. This will hurt local retail activity and the critical sales tax collections,” the report stated.