State Committee set to review online sales tax rule; Local businesses lend support

The Tennessee Joint Government Operations Committee will meet Thursday to determine whether to approve a sales tax rule for out-of-state retailers that make more than $500,000 a year.

The committee, which includes state Sen. Rusty Crowe, will decide whether online businesses without a presence in Tennessee will be required to register and pay state and local sales tax.

With backing from Gov. Bill Haslam and thousands of small businesses across the state, Rule 1320-05-01 would increase state and local revenues by $200 million after full compliance is reached, the Department of Revenue estimated.

And while it would certainly “level the playing field” between local businesses and online retailers, it would also mean an additional tax on the majority of Tennesseans’ online purchases.

In an email to the Johnson City Press, Crowe said he would not be present for Thursday’s meeting, but he did believe the rule “would move forward.”

“This is something that has been discussed for several years. It is well founded that Tennesseans have decided that they would rather be a sales-tax state than an income-tax state,” Crowe said in the email.

“Having been the senator that actually killed the income tax, I can tell you that I would personally much rather pay this online sales tax than be tied to a tax on income, especially knowing that many are paying it already.

“It has never seemed comfortable to me that you can buy a product online instead of from a family business in our own community, to avoid the sales tax, especially, knowing those dollars go toward funding our schools and communities. But, that's just me.”

The chairman of the House Government Operations Committee had a different opinion.

In a Knoxville News-Sentinel article, Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby said, “All it does is get us into a lawsuit that we’ll lose” based on the constitutionality of the proposal.

In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota that no tax could be imposed on an out-of-state mail order office that had no physical presence in the state.

One survey shows the majority of residents apparently feel the same way.

According to a NetChoice survey of Tennesseans, 69 percent believe the current system is working and only 21 percent of those surveyed were inclined to support Tennessee’s new proposed rule. Fifty-six percent surveyed considered the new rule a statewide tax increase, the study found.

Bill Call, owner of Johnson City-based Custom Sound Systems, is among the thousands of Tennessee business owners who compete with large, online-only retailers.

“The 10 percent that they’re making up (by not paying taxes) literally eats into our margins. So if I want to meet their price, then I’m losing an additional 9.5 percent off the top,” Call said about selling his custom sound systems and stereos.

Call joined 50 other Tennessee Retailers Association members across the state who wrote a letter urging all members of the Joint Government Operations Committee to approve the online sales tax rule.

“If this law passes, it will allow a lot of brick-and-mortar stores to stay in business,” Call said.

Angie Daniels-Taylor, owner of Glory Days custom apparel store in Greeneville, was another business owner who added her name to the letter.

“I’ve heard it all my life. People say, ‘There’s never anything to do downtown,’” Daniels-Taylor said.

“If you’re doing Amazon.com — and I’m guilty of doing (online shopping, too) because there are some things I can’t get local — but if you do that ALL the time, then don’t complain when there aren’t restaurants, there aren’t shops to go to and no events.”

Johnson City Finance Director Janet Jennings was also in support of the rule, saying “Obviously any new money coming into the city is a good thing.” The Department of Revenue estimates the rule would have a direct positive impact on local governments with no additional costs.

After speaking with state finance officials, Jennings said it was her understanding that all current online sales tax revenue was gathered together and then divvied out based on population.

State revenue officials said the rule would create added administrative costs and would only require out-of-state retailers to register with the Department of Revenue to begin collecting and remitting the tax.

If the Joint Government Operations Committee rejects the new rule, the final decision would be based on a vote by the full House and Senate during the 2017 legislative season, the Knoxville News-Sentinel article reported.

“If the committee fails to act, then the rule is deemed approved — though a bill could be filed to reject it during the regular legislative session,” the article stated.

If established, out-of-state retailers making more than $500,000 in a 12-month period must register for sales and use tax by March 1, 2017, and begin collecting taxes by July 1, 2017.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.