Massengill's Specialty Shop celebrates 100 years of business

Count downtown Johnson City’s Massengill’s Specialty Shop among the few.

Founded in November 1916 as a women’s clothing store by John Massengill, the current formal men’s and women’s clothing and jewelry store on East Main Street celebrated a century of business in November.

But it’s not a milestone the current owner Ambers Wilson seems to tout.

Asked how he felt about reaching the 100-year anniversary, Wilson quietly responded with “Tired.”

After gathering his thoughts, Wilson, who gained ownership of the store in 1958, added that his store had “been blessed.”

“We’ve been through some good times and hard times, but people have been very faithful to us,” Wilson said.

Despite the milestone’s historic significance, no streamers hang from the ceiling and no banners signify the revealance of being the “oldest business in town,” according to Wilson.

The store did little advertising to celebrate its centennial and only one obvious sign notified customers about a weeklong anniversary sale that ended on Saturday.

But Wilson did reward customers with a perculiar offer.

“We picked 100 dresses, bridal gowns, and put them into a separate room, and marked them a $100 each,” Wilson explained.

“Some of those were over $1,000 (dresses).”

In an ever-growing technological world, Wilson emphasized that Massengill’s success is rooted in traditional face-to-face, hands-on customer service, which was apparent from the store’s atmosphere.

Nearly all of Wilson’s eight employees have logged a quarter-century of employment at Massengill’s.

With a bubbly smile, Christine Hunter at 93 years old has served in the store’s shoe department for the majority of her 25 years working in the formal-wear store.

While a Google search may reveal Massengill’s phone number and location, the business has no formal website and certainly no updated Facebook page.

So exactly how does Massengill’s maintain a revolving door of customers?

Emma Poling, a 25-year employee in the store’s bridal department, believes the success lies in a special type of advertising and quality products.

“That’s the type of advertising we like is when the customer that’s happy will tell others. When we work with the brides, when we start with them we stay with them for the weeks of planning,” Poling said.

“People come here whenever they want something that they’re not going to see everybody else wearing.”

While Poling spoke, Massengill’s word-of-mouth advertising was functioning just feet away.

Receiving a Massengill’s recommendation from his fiancé, Riley Collins had brought his mother, Patricia Collins, to purchase a formal wedding shower dress.

While Wilson would not reveal his age, he did not specify any immediate future plans for the store, except for continuing the same approach that’s worked for 100 years.

But Wilson likely has a hint who will operate Massengill’s once he’s retired.

His daughter, Karen Young, is one of Massengill’s longest-serving employees, beginning when she was just 15 years old.

“The store, I hope will be here, but my age tells me I’m getting tired,” Wilson said.

“I wouldn’t try to do (the businesses) without (my daughter). She says, ‘When I quit, she’s not interested.’”

Only time will if Massengill’s still remains during the next 100 years.

