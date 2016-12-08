Open Doors Coffeehouse officially opens on 8th Avenue

On Thursday, three years of work culminated in the soft opening of Open Doors Coffeehouse at 101 E. 8th Ave. just off North Roan Street.

As the sweet, malty smell of blended coffee and cappuccino vigorously greets first-time visitors at the door, so too, does a small black sign. The hand-written note subtly reads, “Your purchase supports the local Rise Up Mentoring Program.”

Being a coffee connoisseur, Marion said he’s been to hundreds of coffee shops all around the country.

While coffee is certainly his hobby, Marion is also the founder of Rise Up!, a mentoring program on East Millard Street that caters to 150 individual under-resourced children, teenagers and young adults.

“For three years now, we’ve been working on getting this coffee shop together,” Marion said. “The idea is the first 10 percent (of sales) goes to Rise Up!. After we pay our investors back, then 75 percent of our net income will go towards the program.”

After probing locations in downtown Johnson City, Marion decided in February on the current building and location.

The property at 101 E. 8th Ave. had been a revolving door of businesses in previous years, previously housing Mama Mia’s Pizza and most recently the Donut House.

But Marion has no worries. Knowing the backstory of Mama Mia’s Pizza and the Donut House, Marion said a lack of business were not significant factors in either business closing.

“I didn’t feel anymore riskier about that building than anywhere else. We did look downtown and another building,” Marion said.

“Sometimes the first choice is not always the best choice. The other places we couldn’t have put our touch on it.”

And put his touch on it he did.

In addition to the irresistible aroma, the business’ interior was delicately designed to produce an inviting atmosphere. Modern art hangs upon on the walls and cushioned couches appear prime spots for conversations.

Nearly all the coffee brewed inside Open Doors Coffeehouse is Armando’s Blend, a slightly sweet medium roast with a nutty undertone. Marion also mentioned a “Friend of a Farmer” blend, made from locally-grown beans, would be available.

“We are serving really awesome coffee that’s going to keep people coming back,” said Elissa Rose, manager of the business.

“Because we have such an awesome cause associated with what we’re doing, I think that will keep people coming back and once we start serving food, I think that will be a nice niche that we can tap into.”

Along with Espresso shots, Caffe Lattes, Mochas, leaf tea and frozen drinks, Open Doors Coffeehouse plans to begin serving cast iron Belgian Liege waffles and homemade biscuits and gravy.

“The waffles will probably come in two weeks and the biscuits and gravy will take a little longer. I’m still searching for that perfect biscuit,” Marion said.

Open Doors Coffeehouse is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The business also offers a drive-thru service.

