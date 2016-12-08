Downtown Johnson City businesses hosting 'Holiday Stroll' tonight

More than a dozen local downtown retailers will remain open until 8 p.m., and each business will offer a extra incentives for shopping locally, including exclusive gifts, samplings and even hands-on demonstrations.

“Since (downtown Johnson City) has had an infusion of new retailers, we decided to do an event that would invite people to intentionally come downtown and shop locally,” said Dianna Cantler, downtown development manager for the Washington County Economic Development Council.

Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., The Fouled Anchor at 207 E. Main St., will have snacks, beer and sodas readily available. Along with the freebies, The Fouled Anchor will offer wish lists for customers to fill out and pass along to gift givers.

Reclaimed Inspired Goods at 414 South Roan St., will be doing a similar wish list event, as well as providing Charcuterie and wine for customers.

The Edisonian Brew Shop at 236 E. Main St., will giving shoppers an up-close look at the brewing process with a hands-on demonstration.

The Downtown Yoga Center at 122 Spring St., will remain open until 8:30 p.m. with its regular class schedule, but will be offering snacks and taking donations for Gatlinburg Fire Relief.

The “Holiday Stroll” will culminate with the sixth annual Christmas Party at The Property Experts, 207 N. Boone St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We'll have appetizers, drinks,and special pricing throughout the store on everything from furniture and lighting to gifts and home accessories,” a press release said about the Christmas Party.

Other merchants open late on Thursday include:

• The Artisian Village, at 300 E. Main St.

• Overmountain Outdoors at 142 W. Market St.

• Holidays at 308 E. Main St.

