Carter County Tomorrow taking bids on elevator, environmental assessment

The installation of the elevator is a long-awaited project that will make the second floor of the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That will allow the floor to be rented to the Elizabethton campus of the Northeast State Community College, which already rents most of the ground floor.

Kim Eggers, director of the complex, said one quote for the elevator installation has been received. She expects to receive a quote from another contractor by the beginning of the new year or mid-January.

Jon Hartman, Elizabethton’s director of planning and economic development, said two proposals have been received to conduct an environmental assessment of the Matheson Property, which is the site of a former aluminum extrusion plant. The quotes came from Randy Beckner, an engineer with Mattern and Craig Engineers, and from John Greer, an engineer with McGill Associates.

Hartman told the board the work would be a phase II assessment, which would take soil and water samples, lead-based paint samplings and other steps needed for old industrial sites. He said the assessment is needed before the property can be marketed.

Hartman said Carter County Tomorrow already has $5,000 earmarked for the assessment. The project is expected to cost around $20,000. The remaining funds would probably have to come from the city of Elizabethton and the Matheson family. Some funding could come from Carter County.

Hartman also discussed plans of developing a tax increment financing zone in a district comprising West Elk Avenue and the Watauga riverfront property. He anticipated the TIF would go into effect during the 2017 calendar year. Hartman said the project would come under either the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency or the Industrial Development Bond Board.

Hartman said this is the first time he has worked on developing a TIF, but he is getting assistance from Mark Mamantov, who helped write some of the state’s TIF laws.

Sam LaPorte led Wednesday’s meeting in the absence of the board’s chairman, Richard Tester. In closing the session, LaPorte said the board has had satisfactory progress during the year, considering it began 2016 as the defendant in a lawsuit by the Carter County Commission. He thanked all the directors for the time and effort they had given the organization.