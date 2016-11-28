TVA to move away from coal even under Trump

The federal utility, which two decades ago derived more than two-thirds of its electricity from burning coal, expects to get less than a fourth of its power from coal next year and only 15 percent of its generation from coal a decade from now.

Trump has pledged to bring back the coal industry and limit what he says are costly regulations on coal mining and power generation, including the Clean Power Plan proposed by President Obama's Environmental Protection Agency last year but delayed by a Supreme Court stay on its implementation.

TVA CEO Bill Johnson says the utility will continue moving toward meeting the carbon-reduction targets of the Clean Power Plan as it retires aging coal plants and replaces them with lower-carbon natural gas-fired power plants and more wind, solar and nuclear power.

"We have been following a path that is consistent with the direction of the Clean Power Plan, but we've been following it based on what's the best for our customers, and they happen to line up," Johnson told analysts and reporters on a recent conference call. "We really have been following the plan that says if we modernize the fleet as we diversify, what is the best economic and rate path to follow? And that's really what we will continue to do in every decision we make."

