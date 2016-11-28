Eastman expansions on track amid layoffs, sluggish earnings growth

Amid a year of some job reductions and challenges in growing earnings, Eastman CEO and Board Chair Mark Costa says the company is driving hard to complete these capital projects to support its growth.

Two are in Kuantan, Malaysia, while the other is happening here in Kingsport.

One Kuantan project involves its Crystex™ vulcanizing agent for tires. The site was expanded after integrating the Flexsys Chemicals Malaysia site, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solutia acquired by Eastman in 2012.

