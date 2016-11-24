Small Business Saturday taking place in Carter County

“Small Business Saturday is a movement that announces a day to support local businesses around the country,” said Tonya Stevens, director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and many of our merchants are offering special discounts on the day.”

Stevens said businesses in the downtown business district and throughout the county are participating.

She said Big John’s Closeouts, 238 E. Elk Ave., will take 10 percent off everything in the store except hardwood flooring.

Stevens said nearby, at 200 E. Elk Ave., Phatboy Landscapes, will discount Christmas trees by as much as 25 percent. Some trees are $5.

Also nearby, Stevens said Southern Restaurant will offer 10 percent off customers’ bills.

Elizabethton Collision Center, 4036 Highway 19E, will offer free estimates on collision repairs.

Bob’s Dairyland, 8361 U.S. Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, will offer a half-pound barbecue platter, either, pork or chicken, with all the fixings for $7.99.

Stevens said there will be many other small businesses offering discounts and savings during the special, one-day event.