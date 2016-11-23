Third quarter Tri-Cities job market report shows continued improvement

Overall, the Tri-Cities added 6,158 jobs compared to the same period in 2015, according to the analysis completed by Dr. Steb Hipple, retired research associate at the college’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

The report concluded employment in the Tri-Cities increased 2.9 percent, unemployment dropped 9 percent and and the jobless rate fell to 5.3 percent. The overall labor force, however, expanded by 2.2 percent to 230,109.

As far as specific industries, the leisure and hospitality sector led the job increase.

“Job growth was led by leisure and hospitality, retail trade, professional and business services and education and health,” the report read.

“Smaller job gains were reported by government, financial services and transport and utilities. Job declines occurred in manufacturing, information services and wholesale trade. Employment was unchanged in construction, and wholesale trade.”

On the national level, education and health led the national industry sectors in employment gains.

Johnson City topped Bristol and Kingsport with the largest employment growth and unemployment drop.

During the summer months, employment grew 3.8 percent in Johnson City, 3.4 percent in Kingsport, and 1.7 percent in Bristol,” the report read.

“On a year-to-year basis, unemployment fell 11.3 percent in Johnson City, 8.4 percent in Kingsport and 4.9 percent in Bristol. The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in Bristol, 5.3 percent in Johnson City, and 5.5 percent in Kingsport (compared to the regional jobless rate of 5.3 percent).”

The Tri-Cities as a whole followed the same national pattern of growth as employment has steadily increased for the past six years.

“However good this growth in jobs may have been, the annual one percent growth in population has added millions of potential workers to the national labor pool,” Hipple’s report reads.

Hipple concluded the business outlook remains promising in the Tri-Cities based on continued employment growth in the national economy and in the regional economy.

The report is based on two monthly data surveys from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

