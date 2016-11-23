Roe applauds judge's stay on overtime pay changes

Northeast Tennessee’s U.S. Rep. Phil Roe (R-1st) applauded the nationwide injunction issued in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

"While we all want to see the wages of hardworking Americans rise, the Department of Labor's proposed overtime rule would have wreaked havoc on our nation's workforce and higher education system,” Roe said in a news release. “This ruling is a win for American workers, students and job creators. This misguided regulation would have affected Tennessee disproportionately, as the threshold set by the proposed rule was higher than the median income in our state.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Trump to implement policies that will foster job creation and allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned pay."

Roe voted in September for the Regulatory Relief for Small Businesses, Schools and Nonprofits Act. The bill, which passed the House with bipartisan support, would have delayed the rule for six months.

As a result of Tuesday's ruling, overtime changes set to take effect Dec. 1 are now unlikely be in play before vast power shifts to a Donald Trump administration, which has spoken out against Obama-backed government regulation and generally aligns with the business groups that stridently opposed the overtime rule.

The U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas granted the nationwide preliminary injunction, saying the Department of Labor's rule exceeds the authority the agency was delegated by Congress.

"Businesses and state and local governments across the country can breathe a sigh of relief now that this rule has been halted," said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who led the coalition of 21 states and governors fighting the rule and has been a frequent critic of what he characterized as Obama administration overreach. "Today's preliminary injunction reinforces the importance of the rule of law and constitutional government."

The regulation sought to shrink the so-called "white collar exemption" that allows employers to skip overtime pay for salaried administrative or professional workers who make more than about $23,660 per year. Critics say it's wrong that some retail and restaurant chains pay low-level managers as little as $25,000 a year and no overtime — even if they work 60 hours a week.

Under the rule, those workers would have been eligible for overtime pay as long as they made less than about $47,500 a year, and the threshold would readjust every three years to reflect changes in average wages.

The Department of Labor said the changes would restore teeth to the Fair Labor Standards Act, which it called "the crown jewel of worker protections in the United States." Inflation weakened the act: overtime protections applied to 62 percent of U.S. full-time salaried workers in 1975 but just 7 percent today.

The agency said it's now considering all its legal options.

"We strongly disagree with the decision by the court, which has the effect of delaying a fair day's pay for a long day's work for millions of hardworking Americans," the labor department said in a statement.