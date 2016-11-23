Local retailers prep for largest unpredictable Black Friday

Not only is Friday expected to be the biggest shopping day of 2016, some experts predict it will be the biggest Black Friday ever.

Retailers are expected to rake in an enormous $3 billion, which is up 11.5 percent over last year, according to a comprehensive study conducted by Adobe Digital Insights.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that 137.4 million consumers plan to shop this weekend, which includes Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Of those millions of consumers, 74 percent plan to shop Friday.

Other studies suggest Black Friday has lost a bit of its mojo, with Friday, Dec. 23, expected to steal the distinction of being the largest shopping day of 2016, according to RetailNext, a firm that tracks retail shopper traffic.

Officials attributed the decline to online sales and deals beginning earlier and earlier each year, therefore spreading revenue among several days instead of just Black Friday.

Data compiled by ShopperTrak revealed last year’s Black Friday sales dipped 12 percent to $10.2 billion compared to the previous year.

But local retailers are hopeful this year will still be promising.

Leah Scalf, assistant manager at the Kohl’s on Marketplace Boulevard, said she’s excited for Black Friday despite having to work a long shift.

Scalf said associates began preparing about two weeks ago and by Tuesday, everything appeared to organized and in place. All of Kohl’s signs are digital, like many stores, so associates no longer have to manually change each price tag to the correct sale price.

While Kohl’s can hold roughly 2,388 people, Scalf said between 1,700 and 2,000 people would be in and out of the store on Thursday and Friday. Scalf said many shoppers begin standing in line two hours before the store opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

At the Mall of Johnson City, Marketing Director Kalonn Roberts said Black Friday preparations have been underway for almost two months.

“Logistic-wise and security-wise, we’ve been preparing to handle the increased traffic and demand. So months ahead of time, we’re working on the operations side of the business,” Roberts said.

“We’re looking forward to a healthy holiday season and projections from the International Council of Shopping Centers and National Retail Federation both indicate that they’re expecting between a 3.3 and 3.6 percent increase over previous years based on consumer confidence. We’re looking forward to their predictions coming true.”

The hottest deals?

Between $2.99 pillows and towels, Scalf said consumers would likely be rushing to Kohl’s to purchase a 55-inch LG brand smart television for $499.99.

While she didn’t know specifics, Roberts said the majority of the 82 Mall of Johnson City stores and vendors would have active deals on Friday.

“JC Penney’s for the first time in numerous years have appliances this year, so they have a lot of great deals,” Roberts said.

Adobe Digital Insight’s study expects this year’s top five holiday gifts to be: Pokemon Sun/Moon, Barbie, Legos, Oculus and Playstation VR.

The NRF determined that clothing and accessories will be the most popular gift this year, given by 61 percent of shoppers.

