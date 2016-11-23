Federal court ruling on overtime pay leaves ETSU, Mountain States on hold

Both East Tennessee State University and Mountain States Health Alliance were in wait-and-see mode on Wednesday.

“During the past several months, we have been revising our policies regarding time-keeping and overtime compensation for employees that would be affected by the new provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act,” ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this situation.”

Formerly set to go into effect Dec. 1, the rule published by the Department of Labor in May had set the annual salary threshold for workers to be exempt from receiving overtime pay at $47,476, more than double the previous threshold of $23,660. That left employers working to convert an estimated 4 million-plus employees to hourly wages and restructuring hours before the implementation date. That process went into limbo for many employers with Tuesday’s nationwide injunction.

At Mountain States, officials said about 500 employees among 8,000 in the regional health care system would have been affected. Like ETSU, Mountain States will wait for a clear determination from the federal government.

“Based on the federal judge’s order, we will continue to comply with the Labor Department rules as they existed prior to this proposed rule change,” Mountain States spokeswoman Teresa Hicks said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The city of Johnson City has fewer than 30 employees who would have been affected by the new salary threshold. The city, too, is on hold.

“The city had not communicated the changes to those impacted as we were waiting to see how yesterday’s court proceedings would unfold,” Steve Willis, the city’s human resources director, said in an email responding to the Johnson City Press’ inquiry Wednesday. “At this point, the city will not facilitate any changes to employee’s pay classifications until the final rule and effective dates are finalized.”

ETSU officials had expected the change to cost the university as much as $2 million, likely impacting students’ tuition and fees.

David Collins, vice president for finance and administration, said in May that 450 of the college’s employees fell into the range between the current exempt salary threshold and the one that will take effect in December. Those near the new $47,476 limit might have received raises to exempt them from the overtime rules, Collins said, but changes for others were still being planned.

“It certainly will have a financial effect we’re going to have to deal with,” he said in May. “We calculated some numbers for the board based on the Labor Department’s earlier updates announced, but it could mean upwards of a couple of a million dollars for us.”

Northeast Tennessee’s U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, applauded the nationwide injunction issued in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

"While we all want to see the wages of hardworking Americans rise, the Department of Labor's proposed overtime rule would have wreaked havoc on our nation's workforce and higher education system,” Roe said in a news release. “This ruling is a win for American workers, students and job creators. This misguided regulation would have affected Tennessee disproportionately, as the threshold set by the proposed rule was higher than the median income in our state.

“I look forward to working with President-elect (Donald) Trump to implement policies that will foster job creation and allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned pay."

Roe voted in September for the Regulatory Relief for Small Businesses, Schools and Nonprofits Act. The bill, which passed the House with bipartisan support, would have delayed the rule for six months.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas granted the nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday, saying the Department of Labor's rule exceeds the authority the agency was delegated by Congress.

As a result of Tuesday's ruling, overtime changes set to take effect Dec. 1 are now unlikely be in play before vast power shifts to a Donald Trump administration, which has spoken out against the Obama-backed government regulation and generally aligns with the business groups that stridently opposed the overtime rule.

The Department of Labor said the changes would restore teeth to the Fair Labor Standards Act, which it called "the crown jewel of worker protections in the United States." Inflation weakened the act: overtime protections applied to 62 percent of U.S. full-time salaried workers in 1975 but just 7 percent today.

The agency told the AP it was considering all its legal options.

"We strongly disagree with the decision by the court, which has the effect of delaying a fair day's pay for a long day's work for millions of hardworking Americans," the Labor Department said in a statement to the AP.