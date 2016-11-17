Tri-Cities home sales shaping up for sixth straight growth year

According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtor’s monthly trends report, which monitors 11 counties in Tennessee and Virginia, 5,151 homes sold so far this year. In 2015, NETAR reported 5,287 closings in total.

“This has been an extraordinary sales year,” NETAR President Marsha Stowell said in a press release. “Every month saw brisk sales with a moderate price increase as inventory has grown progressively tighter. It probably won't ease up before year's end.”

Stowell said many of the 1,000 pending home sales should close in the next two months, besting last year and making 2016 the sixth straight year of annual sales increases.

In October, the organization’s trend report shows 525 closings, up 11.9 percent from the same month last year. The average sales price, which has been more irregular than the constant sales volume increases, gained 1.3 percent for the month, reaching $159,067.

For the month, closings in Washington County were down 13.7 percent from last year’s 124 sales. Year-to-date, however, sales were up 13.8 percent, to 1,408, driven by more closings in the summer months. The average sales price in the county in October was $190,805.

Sullivan County reported a better October, with sales 27.1 percent above the previous year’s figures. For the year, closing so far are 8.7 percent higher in the county, at 1,465. The average sales price was $176,433.

Carter County’s 45 sales were nearly level with last October’s 46. In Unicoi County, 23 homes sold, a 76.9-percent increase over last year. Average sales prices for the counties were $115,936 and $150,051, respectively.

Stowell said the average home spent 143 days on the market, nine days less than October last year. Foreclosure sales increased to a five-month high last month, and more foreclosures than usual could be coming onto the market next year, potentially helping to ease available inventory limitations.

According to NETAR’s figures, 24 percent fewer listings were active compared to last October, and new listings were down 10 percent.