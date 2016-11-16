Johnson City Press Publisher Justin Wilcox named president of Northeast Tennessee Media Group

The NETmg includes the daily newspapers Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times-News; the weekly newspapers Herald & Tribune in Jonesborough, The Tomahawk in Mountain City and The Erwin Record; and the multimedia services agency NET360.

“Justin’s leadership as senior vice president/sales has been instrumental in our ongoing success at growing locally-controlled revenues in all of our newspapers and he will continue to provide that same management in his expanded role,” said Doug Phares, SNG president and chief operating officer.

Wilcox has served as the Press’ publisher and NETmg senior vice president/sales since 2012.

He succeeds Keith Wilson, who is retiring from his roles as NETmg president and Kingsport Times-News publisher. Wilson has been with Times-News more than 30 years with the newspaper, including 23 of those as publisher. Wilson will remain with SNG as publisher emeritus of the Times-News.

In Kingsport, Wilson will be succeeded as publisher by Rick Thomason, coming from the same role at the Robesonian in Lumberton, North Carolina, where he recently had to restore his operations and production facility after the devastating flooding tied to Hurricane Matthew. Thomason will also serve as senior vice president/content for the five Tri-Cities area SNG newspapers.

“An accomplished publisher, his background is strong in news development including running his own consulting business to help train newsroom talent,” Phares said of Thomason.