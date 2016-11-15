Area retailers' Black Friday store hours announced

The Mall at Johnson City will be open on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and again on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy will open on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. and close at 1 a.m. On Black Friday, Best Buy will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. (some locations may vary)

Cabela’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Gamestop will also be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open back up at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohls will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. See Kohls Black Friday ad for specific hours.

Kmart will open at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. See Target’s Black Friday ad for specific hours.

T.J. Maxx will be closed on Thanksgiving, and the clothing store will be opened from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (some locations may vary).

Walgreens will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and opened all day on Black Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, November and December sales are expecting to increase 3.6 percent in 2016 to $655.8 billion.