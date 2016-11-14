TVA selling unfinished nuclear plant in northeast Alabama

The Tennessee Valley Authority utility says it will hold an auction Monday for the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant. Minimum bids are set at $36.4 million, and one company has already said it’s offering more than that.

The utility says it wants the property used in a way that will benefit the surrounding economy of the Tennessee Valley.

Work began at the site in the mid-1970s, but the utility never finished the two-reactor plant as demand for electricity softened.

The purchaser will get buildings and 1,600 acres of land on the Tennessee River.