TVA execs, staff to get compensation increases

When it met today in Blairsville, Ga., the TVA board approved proposals to up compensation based on a corporate multiplier, and approved an increase in long-term compensation for TVA President and CEO Bill Johnson, tied to his base salary.

Johnson received total compensation of $6.4 million in fiscal 2015, making him the highest paid federal employee in America at that time.

TVA's 10,000 employees will get the full amount of the bonuses they are eligible to receive based on performance.TVA plans to provide more detailed information in an 8-K filing with the SEC Tuesday.

