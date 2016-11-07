Election season not necessarily busy season for area sign makers

With so many signs planted in lawns and along sidewalks, you would think business at local sign makers’ locations would be booming, and has been for the months leading up to Nov. 8.

But you would be wrong.

Local sign companies say business has been pretty average. The owners and managers of Johnson City’s Creative Signs and The Sign Factory said this is due to local political candidates doing what their respective counterparts in other municipalities are doing — making their sign orders online.

The business they have been doing has been basically everything you could think of outside the political realm, including work with banners, safety signs, logo designs, truck lettering and the like.

Creative Signs manager Chris Farley remembers growing up in a screen-printing business and working through the night during election season to get everyone’s orders done. Now, it’s been 10-15 years since election signage has been a big part of the business.

“There are a ton of political websites that do that,” he said.

And he’s right. A quick search engine entry shows large-scale makers of signs are in great quantity and ready to take immediate orders from candidates or political groups.

In the case of producing a large amount of political yard signs, The Sign Factory’s co-owner Marilynn Schulz said she both can’t compete with the cost or the efficiency of those online business. Schulz doesn’t fault the candidates, but said there are potentially other costs to consider.

For one, wouldn’t these candidates consider that they might go with a sign maker that also has a vested interest in the same community in which they’re campaigning. Also, if an order of several hundred signs was somehow messed up, Schulz isn’t sure the company from so far away would rectify the situation the way she, or one of her peer businesses, would.

Schulz said she has a customer who is running for office, but he did not order his political signs through The Sign Factory. And that’s OK with the owner, who said they’ve had the sporadic election-time orders over the years, but their business is very much out of the political game.

“We have never had this flood of political signage,” Schulz said. “We can't and were not going to compete with online.”

The nature of her business is that they offer so many other services they don’t have to rely on political yard signs to keep the lights on. In fact, business is so sound and cordial between her outfit and other local sign companies that they’ve been known to give each other sales and help out when needed.

Farley said it would be nice to get a bigger piece of the political sign business that comes about during election season, but this is another example of online business affecting the sales of small businesses.

Sharon Boreing, president of the Washington County Republican Women, gave a statement about the group’s political signs.

“We got our signs locally and at a state GOP level,” she said. “The signs at the GOP level were picked up if someone was coming our way or, if one of our club members was in Nashville, we picked up the signs. Our club paid no shipping charges on signs.”

The Washington County Democratic Party did not respond to requests about its political signs.

