Francesca's woman clothing store opens in the Mall at Johnson City

Among those in attendance were Tembra Aldridge, general manager of The Mall at Johnson City, and Gary Mabrey, president and CEO of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

The store will hold a special promotion on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening. The first 50 shoppers who make a purchase will receive a free tote bag and be entered to win a $100 Francesca’s gift card.

The Johnson City Francesca’s location is the second to open in the Tri-Cities. A Francesca’s is also located at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn.