Colonial Pipeline fire likely to send Tennessee's gas prices up again

Early Tuesday morning, first responders and fire departments were tending to injuries at the pipeline, in Shelby County, Alabama, following an explosion and fire. At least one person is reported dead and several others are injured.

The other expected consequence of the explosion is gas shortages and prices increases.

Stephanie Milani, the Tennessee Public Affairs Director with AAA — the Auto Club Group, shared some information about what these increases and shortages might look like.

“On Monday, the state average was $2.03 and had just recovered from the gas price hikes we saw from the pipeline closure in September,” Milani said in a statement. "The explosion will at least temporarily put a halt to the declining pump prices we've experienced over the past 30 days."

AAA said the shutdown of the pipeline’s 1 and 2 lines are in response to what they’re calling an “integrity event.”

“An extended shutdown of both lines would have a major impact on supplies and prices from the Gulf Coast to East Coast,” the organization’s release read. “In September-October, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic (regions) faced supply run outs, with unbranded retailers bearing the brunt of the tight supply. The Southeast had to rely on long-distance truck deliveries from as far as Chicago and waterborne fuel deliveries.”

The result of the leak in September was an average gas price increase of 28 cents in Georgia and 17 cents in Tennessee.

Going into this week, AAA reported the state average of $2.03 was 10 cents higher than last year, but 11 cents lower than the previous week — still fighting back from the earlier September event at the Colonial Pipeline.

For the Tri-Cities metropolitan area, the average was $2.02, which was down from $2.07 the previous week and $2.11 the previous month, but up from $1.88 last year at this time.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.