Business in brief

Asbury Place continuing care retirement communities has named Jeffrey Hicks as director of nursing for its Kingsport campus.

Hicks most recently served as director of nursing at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton, Virginia. He brings a diverse background, including work in industry and engineering, but Hicks says health care was always his first passion.

“At age 36, I went back to school for my nursing degree to pursue what had always been my dream,” Hicks said. “I felt like I had peaked in my career in my most recent position and applied with Asbury Place Kingsport on the recommendation of a colleague who highly praised the continuing care community.”

“Jeff’s broad background and passion for the health care industry give him a unique leadership perspective,” said Marjorie Shonnard, vice president of operations for Asbury Inc., the not-for-profit owner of Asbury Place. “With his commitment to promoting teamwork among the staff and quality of life for our residents, Jeff is a perfect fit for our organization.”

Hicks earned his nursing degree from Virginia Appalachian Tricollege Nursing Program in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, in 2008.

Petretta joins TruPoint Bank

TruPoint Bank announced that Kathleen Petretta has recently accepted the position of vice president, branch manager of the bank’s Johnson City office.

She will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations at the office, including management of all functions, banking activity, and services provided to customers.

A native of New York, Petretta has resided in the Tri-Cities area since 1996. She most recently served as a financial center manager for First Tennessee Bank, where she was awarded for customer service standards and operations management.

Petretta currently resides in Jonesborough with her children, Harlee and Thomas. She is an active member of the community, serving as a board member of the Jonesborough Kiwanis Club and Jonesborough Area Merchants Association, Petretta is a past board member for the Jonesborough Community Chest and the Johnson City CASA board.

She has served as a member of the town’s Tourism Logo Committee and The Crumley House Brain Injury Polynesian Beach Party Committee. Petretta has been a hands-on advocate of Jonesborough events such as Jonesborough Days “Children’s Area,” Jonesborough “At home with Santa,” Heritage Alliance and Progressive Dinner to name a few.

First Tennessee adds free access to 43,000 ATMs

MEMPHIS – First Tennessee Bank, the regional bank of First Horizon National Corp., is adding surcharge-free access to more than 43,000 ATMs across the country — including 570 in Tennessee — by joining Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free network. Allpoint Network ATMs are located in retail locations nationwide.

“Our customers have enthusiastically embraced the digital transformation of banking, and we’re making it easier for them to bank whenever and wherever they choose, using the channels they prefer,” said Dave Miller, executive vice president of consumer banking for First Tennessee.

“Allpoint allows First Tennessee customers to withdraw surcharge-free cash from ATMs at major retailers across the country. This is one more way we’re working to offer an unmatched customer experience.”

First Tennessee customers can find the nearest surcharge-free Allpoint ATM by using the free Allpoint Network ATM locator app on their smartphones and the “Find a Location” link on First Tennessee’s website, www.FirstTennessee.com.

Mountain Commerce announces net income

KNOXVILLE — Mountain Commerce Bank recently announced net income of $3,471,000 for the first nine months of the year. For the quarter, earnings were $1,232,000.

"I am pleased to report accelerating earnings growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2016,” said Bill Edwards, bank president and chief executive officer. “We continue to have strong loan and deposit growth in our markets.”

Assets ended the quarter at $577 million, an increase of $87 million from the same quarter last year. Core deposits were up $117 million, of which non-interest-bearing deposits increased $6.5 million over the same period last year.

Strongwell recognized for innovation, more

BRISTOL, Va. — Strongwell Corp., which specializes in fiber reinforced polymers and is headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, was recently recognized with two awards for its innovation, corporate citizenship and advocacy.

Strongwell was awarded the Award for Composites Excellence in the Most Creative Application category for its entry of "the Silver Flow," a large trade show display Strongwell manufactured for use by Mercedes Benz USA.

Presented in Anaheim, California, at the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, ACE is an industry competition hosted by the American Composites Manufacturers Association that recognizes outstanding achievements in technology, manufacturing and product development.

Strongwell was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year by the Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing. Presented in Abingdon, Virginia, at SVAM's annual Manufacturers' Appreciation and Awards Dinner, Strongwell was recognized for its overall achievements in manufacturing and its role as a corporate citizen and advocate for the manufacturing industry.

Strongwell is actively involved in numerous efforts to promote the advancement of manufacturing and manufacturing careers. To learn more about Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com.