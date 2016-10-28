Days after layoffs announced, Eastman's full-year earnings report says outlook improved

Eastman announced reported earnings of $1.56 per diluted share for third quarter 2016 versus $1.71 per diluted share for third quarter 2015. Earnings excluding non-core items were $1.86 per diluted share for third quarter 2016 versus $1.84 per diluted share for third quarter 2015.

Revenues for this year’s third quarter were $2.2 billion compared to $2.4 billion in 2015’s third quarter for the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical maker.

“We are continuing to demonstrate excellent execution of our specialty transformation strategy resulting in sustainable, long-term growth through innovation in attractive end markets, which is offsetting challenges in Fibers and Chemical Intermediates,” Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, said in a prepared release. “Our strong third quarter results reflect broad-based volume growth, particularly in our specialty product lines, as well as continued disciplined cost management. We remain confident in the resiliency of our portfolio and the sustainability of our strong free cash flow going forward.”

The report was announced just days after the company confirmed a second round of layoffs.

