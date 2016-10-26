Eastman confirms labor reductions

“We announced to employees in August that we would be reducing costs an additional $100 million to help offset challenges created by a number of headwinds, including intensified competition, low oil and a slow growth economy,” Eastman spokeswoman Tracy Kilgore Addington said in an email. “We have taken a number of actions to reduce costs in high spend areas across the company, including labor and benefits. Benefits changes were announced earlier this month, and we are now in the process of notifying employees impacted by the labor reductions. In an effort to minimize the impact to employees, we have also made significant changes to increase productivity and reduce our overall spend in areas like raw materials purchases and operating processes. We expect the total number of involuntary reductions to be fewer than 130 worldwide.

“We regret that we have to take these difficult actions. However, we believe these additional cost reductions are necessary in order for us to address significant short-term challenges so that we can continue to remain competitive and invest in our long-term growth.”

The first round of involuntary separations happened at the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical maker back in February.

More about Eastman’s announcement from the Kingsport Times-News.