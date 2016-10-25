First Tennessee Bank adds free ATM access at Allpoint Network locations

Allpoint Network ATMs are located in retail locations nationwide, making cash access quick and easy for First Tennessee customers.

“Our customers have enthusiastically embraced the digital transformation of banking, and we’re making it easier for them to bank whenever and wherever they choose, using the channels they prefer,” said Dave Miller, executive vice president of consumer banking for First Tennessee. “Allpoint allows First Tennessee customers to withdraw surcharge-free cash from ATMs at major retailers across the country. This is one more way we’re working to offer an unmatched customer experience.”

How to find an Allpoint ATM First Tennessee customers can find the nearest surcharge-free Allpoint ATM by using the free Allpoint Network ATM locator app on their smartphones and the “Find a Location” link on First Tennessee’s website.