Domtar idling Kingsport paper mill to reduce inventory

"At Domtar we must continually monitor our production output and inventory with that of customer orders," Domtar spokesman Mike Cunningham explained in an email. "Accordingly, we are taking appropriate measures to reduce our inventory by slowing down production at our Kingsport Mill. We will keep you informed about the expected restart of operations as circumstances dictate.”

The mill, first doing business in 1916 as the Kingsport Pulp Mill, is experiencing its centennial year in Kingsport.

In that time, the mill has been acquired by four other owners — Mead in 1920, Willamette in 1995, Weyerhauser in 2002 and Domtar in 2007.

