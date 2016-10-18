Reminder: Job fair today at Holiday Inn in Johnson City

Whether you’re searching for an increase in pay or just a part-time position for the summer, you’ll find dozens employers gathered in one place taking applications during the Johnson City Press Job Expo Fair today until 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive.

The event is free to attend and will be held in two different conference rooms.

Employers in such fields as education, health care, technology, grocery, food service, construction and transpiration are on hand. They include:

- H&R Block

- Waste Management

- Comcare Inc.

- Select Specialty Hospital

- King University

- Milligan College

- Food City

- Citi Group

- Mountain Home VA Medical Center

- Johnson City Fire Department

- ACT Call Center

- and more.

This mark’s the Press’ second job fair this year and the third overall.