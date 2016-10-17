Tri-Cities home sales continue to trend higher

The 534 homes sold in the region last month put the year-to-date-total at 4,626, 16 percent higher than the same nine months in 2015, thanks in large part to extraordinary sales growth in April, May and June.

Sales so far this year have hit the best nine-month total since 2008, the peak before the Great Recession affected the local real estate market.

Homes on the market are 19 percent fewer than last year, according to NETAR President Marsha Stowell, but the tighter inventory has been offset by relatively flat prices.

Average sales price in September was $171,383, 7.2 percent higher than in 2015. Through nine months, the average price is up only 1.2 percent.

“Our market remains vibrant, and availability due to the tight inventory is a bigger issue than affordability," Stowell said.

In Washington County, September sales were up 19.1 percent. Closings in Johnson City counted for 43 percent of the county’s 137 total. So far this year, 1,301 homes have sold in the county.

Average home prices grew 8 percent in Washington County to $209,290. In Johnson City, the $242,186 average price was 7.7 percent higher. Year-to-date, the average price inside the city is down 3.6 percent compared to 2015.

Sullivan County’s closings stayed relatively flat in September, growing 1.3 percent to 153. In Kingsport, closings fell 4.9 percent from September last year. Bristol’s closings also fell, down 9.8 percent to 37. Year-to-date sales in the county are 7.6 percent higher than last year, up to 1,296.

Prices in Sullivan County were down 4.4 percent in September to $162,043.

Like in previous months, the outlying, more rural counties experienced the highest growth.

In Carter County, closings increased by 26.8 percent of September 2015, and average price jumped by 32.3 percent to $154,360.

Unicoi County’s closings gained 44.4 percent and price rose 34.6 percent to $137,900. Year-to-date, sales are up 42 percent and average price is up 3 percent in the county.

According to NETAR, the average home sold in September in the Tri-Cities was on the market for 153 days.

