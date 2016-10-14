Nine local entrepreneurs ready for BrewFund-sponsored Pitches and Pints

And many of them have turned into wonderful local businesses and startups. But some local entrepreneurs want to turn up the heat a bit with some competition.

“Pitches and Pints” will take place Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. in the VENUE of downtown Johnson City’s King’s Centre, and give nine “pitchers” — or idea makers — an opportunity to get feedback from a panel of judges, win some cash prizes and potentially advance their business idea to the next level.

David Nelson’s startup BrewFund is one of the hosts of “Pitches and Pints,” along with startsups Perserbid and Flow MedTech.

Nelson is credited with the idea for a “Shark Tank”-like environment for these pitches. The panel of judges hearing out these business ideas will be investors and members of the community in which these businesses would be based.

This is what Johnson City needs, Nelson said.

“You have a lot of people following their own ideas, but it just wasn't very well-connected,” Nelson said about Johnson City’s entrepreneurial spirit as of late.

“Pitches and Pints” will provide as much connection and communication about business as it will opportunity. The competition will consist of a five-minute pitch from each startup, after which a buzzer will sound. Two minutes of questions and answers will follow.

One winner will be given the biggest prize — somewhere in the realm of $1,500 and $2,000. Other prizes, including second place and a community favorite designation, will be given out to the participating pitchers.

Entrepreneurs AccelNow, Innovation Lab and others will be there to join in on the invaluable local networking.

Nelson said he’s been in Johnson City the past two years after living in tech-friendly Raleigh, North Carolina, where young professionals make up a big portion of the local economy. But that’s not to say Johnson City doesn’t have great opportunities like BrewFund or other startups like it.

The natural beauty, cost of living and networking is prime here, Nelson said, and when you combine that with an up-and-coming craft beer, restaurant and music scene — some of the elements young professionals are looking for — you have what could be a hot bed of potential.

“That’s changing and that’s building,” Nelson said.

And many of the next best ideas are being cultivated in conversations taking place at the area’s craft breweries and craft beer-focused establishments. That’s where the BrewFund comes in — it’s a smartphone application that allows users to find local beer and share beers with friends.

BrewFund lets people “pour it forward” and buy these beers ahead of time for their friends, which can be redeemed at all of these craft beer locations. Over these beers is when networking and ideas are born, and that’s why Nelson is backing the project.

He said the Washington County Economic Development Council, Dianna Cantler and Mitch Miller have all been helpful in moving toward this local development of startups and tech-friendly momentum.

