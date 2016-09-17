Acoustic Coffeehouse dispute has roots in 2006 Overlay decision

Behind the Walnut Street business, owner Jim Benelisha recently added an 8-foot wooden wall to accompany a 10-foot-high fence built years ago.

But the double-walled protection hasn’t done much to placate nearby homeowners, who have called city police more than 22 times in the past three months to complain about the noise from outdoor music and dining on the business’ rear patio.

“It’s really affecting my business,” Benelisha said Wednesday. “People don’t like to go in a place when police are always sitting out in the parking lot. It gives the impression we’re doing something wrong, and I don’t feel I’m doing anything wrong.”

When a noise complaint is called in to dispatchers, Johnson City Police Department Maj. Karl Turner said officers go to the source of the disturbance to investigate, first by listening for offending sounds, then by measuring them using a decibel meter.

According to Johnson City’s noise ordinance, enforceable by police, it’s illegal to create a sound louder than 75 decibels audible in a residential zone between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. After 11, the limit drops to 55 decibels.

Though Turrner said officers usually try to resolve the issue amicably, they can issue citations for violations.

Out of the 22 noise complaints reported since July at the Acoustic Coffeehouse, none of them resulted in a ticket. Turner said one was issued to Benelisha in March.

In his report of that incident, at 1 a.m. on March 5, Officer P. Vaught noted he had “been out here multiple times and witnessed extremely loud music after 11 p.m.”

After repeated warnings for the noise, which Vaught said could be heard from “well over 50 feet away” from the business, another officer used a certified decibel meter and measured 75 decibels, more than 20 above the allowed limit for that time.

Benelisha admitted he received the ticket in March and paid the associated fine. He said a DJ show at the venue he owns next door to the coffeehouse was the source of the offending noise.

After that night, Benelisha said he stopped booking DJ shows, because of the loud music they generate.

More recently, the business owner said he’s heard a different complaint, that he’s violating a city zoning code forbidding music and other entertainment behind Walnut Street properties.

Though city police officers can only enforce the noise ordinance, Benelisha said he believes some homeowners are mistakenly trying to use them to enforce a zoning ordinance.

The history of the zoning dispute dates to 2006, when the City Commission created an Urban Corridor Overlay district for Walnut Street between Buffalo Street and University Parkway.

To mitigate the concerns of residents in the Southside Neighborhood and still permit commercial activity in the former industrial area, the overlay district allows outside activity — specifying eating and drinking — in the rear of businesses, but requires a minimum 10-foot buffer and a 10-foot wooden fence. Outside events are not permitted behind buildings past 11 p.m., unless owners obtain a special use permit from the City Commission.

Johnson City Chief Building Official Jim Sullivan, now five months on the job, said city leaders and planners did not intend to allow any musical entertainment behind Walnut Street businesses, but, unfortunately, the ordinance was vaguely worded.

In 2007, Benelisha received a letter from then Chief Building Official Steve Shell, who ordered him to cease entertaining on his back patio, reminding him that “outdoor entertainment ... is not allowed to take place (or otherwise be projected) behind your place of business on West Walnut Street neither before nor after 11 p.m.”

Benelisha said after receiving the letter, he stopped having musical entertainment on the patio for five years. In 2012, he held a cornhole tournament on the patio and later received another, nearly identical letter.

The next year, he received a citation for “allowing the outside activity of game playing, which is a violation of the zoning ordinance.”

Benelisha contested the ticket in municipal court, and the sitting judge ruled the existing ordinance was too vague. He allowed the coffeehouse to continue playing cornhole and music.

“My position is the Acoustic Coffeehouse is not in violation of the zoning ordinance by having music at the rear of the structure, as long as it’s before 11 p.m. and in compliance with noise ordinances,” Sullivan said. “This is a change from previous practices, based on that particular court case.”

As the authority over enforcement of zoning violation complaints, Sullivan said Benelisha will not be cited by codes officers for simply playing music before 11.

The definitive statement should put the question to rest, but an expected change in the area’s zoning could form another wrinkle.

On Thursday, the City Commission approved a West Walnut Street Overlay District for the corridor, setting the allowed activities in the mixed-use area.

The ordinance’s new language strictly forbids entertainment activities behind businesses on the south side of the street, which the Acoustic Coffeehouse is, but allows them at the front and sides with an appropriate buffer between the properties and the residential neighborhood.

If the ordinance is enacted, Sullivan said the question of whether outdoor entertainment at the Acoustic Coffeehouse will be grandfathered in is one for legal review.

Still, he encouraged the business and nearby residents to make peace with one another.

“It’s important that people be good neighbors,”he said. “We wouldn’t be here if people were being good neighbors.”