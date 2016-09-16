Fill 'er up ASAP: Gas prices expected to rise over the weekend

According to the Wall Street Journal’s oil market reports, Alison Sider and Nicole Friedman are warning of higher gas prices in several East Coast states, including the Volunteer State.

“Parts of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s Line 1, a major artery that delivers gasoline from refineries at the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, have been closed this week because of a 6,000 barrel leak that was discovered Friday,” they wrote.

“The company initially expected to have the pipeline running again by this weekend, according to a company bulletin released Tuesday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal. But repair work has been interrupted by bad weather that has caused gasoline fumes to settle over the site. Colonial said it now anticipates fully restarting the pipeline next week.”

Tennessee is joined by Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia in those states that will be hit hardest by this supply-tightening. Retail gasoline prices are looking to spike between 5 and 20 cents on the gallon, according to GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan, who’s their senior petroleum analyst.

“We’re starting to see the dominoes fall where this will become an issue that will affect motorists’ wallets for sure,” DeHaan told the Wall Street Journal. “It could become not only a wallet issue but a fuel availability issue.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Environmental Protection Agency waived Clean Air Act requirements for 13 counties in Georgia and five in Tennessee to help minimize disruption to those state’s customers.

Stephanie Milani, director of public affairs for the AAA Auto Club Group, reported earlier in the week that Tennessee had declined by 5 cents per gallon since Sept. 1. The Tri-Cities average cost is $1.947 per gallon, which is 3 cents cheaper than a week ago. The state average is 1.99 per gallon, 3 cents down from last week. On Sept. 15, 2008, the state average was $4.11.

Milani said, overall, the winter months could keep gas cheaper than the summer months.

“Refineries are switching to winter-blended gasoline which has fewer additives, making it cheaper to produce than summer-blend gasoline,” she said.

DeHaan said that the news of gas prices going up in this region will send people to the pump in large numbers, which will have the effect of compounding the problem, making prices higher and allowing for less availability.

INFO BOX:

Tennessee Per-gallon Average

Current $1.993

Week Ago $2.024

Month Ago $1.909

Year Ago $2.060

Tri-Cities Per-gallon Average

Current $1.947

Week Ago $1.978

Month Ago $1.885

Year Ago $1.955