Washington County council leaves officers in place; regional partnership to begin fundraising soon

The public board’s members originally hoped the partnership, a larger organization encompassing public leaders and businesses in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, would be in place by now, but current WCEDC chairman Tommy Burleson said the existing group may need its structure in place “for a while” yet.

Leaving Burleson as chairman, Ron Scott as vice chairman and Chuck Perry as secretary/treasurer was a recommendation by the council’s Executive Committee, populated by representatives of the county, Johnson City and Jonesborough and a few higher-level businessmen.

Though the board’s bylaws lay out a process to select new officers each fiscal year, council attorney Steve Darden said extending the terms of the existing officers was optimal to aid in the change over to the new partnership.

“Under ordinary circumstances, you would have a Nominating Committee convene in March … but these are not ordinary circumstances,” Darden said. “If you look at the bylaws and attempt to harmonize the things you’re saying, it’s not impossible, but it’s a little bit of a strain.

“The vice chair is supposed to serve for a year, then ascend to the chairmanship. It’s not desirable, but the bylaws are flexible enough for not to take place.”

One phrase in the council’s bylaws allows officers to serve until replaced by the full board. Darden says that phrasing allows the existing officers to stay in place at least another year, or until the regional group is officially formed.

After unanimously voting to keep the current officers in place, the board heard from Chris Marshall, campaign director with Convergent, the firm hired to help the council raise money for and organize the formation of the regional partnership.

Marshall said five fundraising co-chairmen are in place: Bill Greene, chairman of BancTenn Corp., which owns Bank of Tennessee, Carter County Bank and Mountain Community Bank; Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University; Dr. Bill Greer, president of Milligan College; Alan Levine, CEO of Mountain States Health Alliance; and Paul Farnor, chairman of Morrill Motors Inc. in Erwin.

Convergent and its fundraisers will begin soliciting platinum-level donations, the highest and most expensive level, likely next week, Marshall said.

The tri-county group hopes to raise $5.5 million to help support the partnership’s first five years of operation.

Founders hope the group will help solidify the region and present a unified front to potential investors.