AT&T increasing capacity for Battle at Bristol attendees

The company has deployed two COWs (cell sites on wheels) and two temporary Mega COWs, which are the equivalent of multiple cell sites, to accommodate expected increased wireless network demands from high concentrations of smartphone users at the game.

The augmentations will help improve reliability and data speeds, bolstering voice and mobile high-speed Internet performance for the record-breaking football fans in attendance, the company said.

The enhancements are part of AT&T’s ongoing efforts to prepare for and provide the best possible mobile experience during special events like the game, the company said.

For more information about AT&T’s coverage in Bristol or anywhere in the United States, consumers can visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer at www.att.com/maps/wireless-coverage.html.