Cooperative companies on the fontline of rural broadband access

As the need grows for reliable internet service in homes and businesses, utility cooperatives may be the best source of connection for the most remote areas.

In 2015, the Federal Communications Commission estimated 55 million people in the country, 17 percent of all Americans, did not have access to broadband at speeds of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads, a new benchmark last year classifying advanced broadband.

According to the agency’s report, 53 percent of rural residents were unserved by advanced broadband, while only 8 percent of urban residents were, showing a divide in economic and educational opportunities between the two types of areas. The FCC study also found 20 percent of rural Americans lacked access even to service at 4 Mbps/1 Mbps, the previous, slower connection speed threshold for advanced broadband.

Access is improving in some areas, even locally.

Once the Johnson City Power Board becomes an energy authority, expected in a few months, the utility will produce a feasibility study for an internet service that could reach all of its 77,000 customers, using the fiber optic backbone that controls its advanced metering system.

Erwin Utilities has already opened two phases of a fiber-to-home system, offering speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second to residential and commercial customers. Engineers at Erwin Fiber are currently designing a third phase to expand the system.

But it’s difficult to balance the cost of installing fiber optic lines with customers’ rates in the more sparsely populated areas along the mountains’ ridges.

In those areas, many residents are served by utility cooperatives, companies owned by its customers, each of whom gets a vote in major operations decisions.

“With the expense and the competition, it’s a very risky venture for an electric company to take,” Joe Thacker, general manager of Mountain Electric Cooperative, said.

Mountain Electric, headquartered in Mountain City, provides retail power to 33,850 customers in Johnson and Carter counties in Tennessee and Avery, Watauga and Burke counties in North Carolina.

Its service territory straddles ridges and winds into hollows where population density can be very low.

Cable companies are present within its territory and provide broadband internet, but their lines mostly run along major roadways, like U.S. Highway 19E in Roan Mountain and U.S. Highway 421 in Mountain City. Farther out residents may not have the option to subscribe to their services.

Five years ago, Mountain Electric researched hardware that could send and receive data signals through its copper electric lines. The technology proved too expensive and not very reliable.

The cooperative now partners with a telecommunications company that provides satellite internet service. Mountain Electric members receive a discount for the service, but the cooperative is not invested in the company.

Though the service makes internet service available to some unserved customers, Thacker said there are some connectivity problems and the service is relatively expensive.

“We were interested in providing broadband back when there were some big grants out there, but I’m not sure if there’s still anything we can get,” he said. “We’re open to any suggestions for finding broadband access for our members.”

At an economic development conference last week in Johnson City, Jon Claffey, a policy adviser of the USDA Rural Development office’s Rural Utilities Service, said the agency awards $5.5 billion annually in grants and low-interest loans to small utilities like Mountain Electric.

Smart grid investment loans can help rural utilities defray the cost of deploying fiber optic cables for remotely controlled electric meter systems. The excess data capacity of the fiber can then be used to provide high-speed internet. The Rural Utilities Service also offers grants for broadband systems.

At the same conference, Mark Patterson, CEO of Highland Telephone Cooperative, extolled the benefits of broadband internet to rural communities.

Nine years ago, the largest remaining employer in the cooperative’s service area of McCreary, Scott and Morgan counties in Kentucky shut its doors, instantly adding 250 people to the unemployment rolls.

By taking advantage of grant money, Highland Telephone was able to install fiber optic cable to every customer’s home — 16,289 people. More than 9,000 signed up for the cooperative’s broadband internet.

Now a wired community, some call center jobs have landed in the area, and having an internet presence has helped boost tourist events.

Like administrators at Mountain Electric, Kelby Cody, an IT systems administrator for French Broad Electric Membership Corp., said the $10,000 per mile cost to lay fiber optic cable is just not feasible for a small cooperative.

French Broad Electric serves 37,800 customers in Unicoi and Cocke counties in Tennessee and Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties in North Carolina.

The cooperative does have a fiber optic backbone to control and monitor its substations, and does provide broadband to government buildings, like schools, police stations and city halls, near its lines.

But none of its substations are in its territory the southern tip of Unicoi County, so the cables aren’t installed there.

Cody said the cooperative did offer the data service through its power lines Mountain Electric considered, and had about 500 customers for it, but the company that provided the hardware for the system was devestated by a tornado, went bankrupt and could no longer provide hardware or support.

French Broad explored building fiber to the home, but, with an average of five customers per mile, “the finances just weren’t there,” he said.

“Unless we got help from grants, we couldn’t do it,” he added. “The price has come down, so it’s probably something worth checking on again. We want to try to provide the service, if possible.”

Cody said the company still receives two or three emails each week asking if they still offer internet service, showing there is interest from customers.

“There’s certainly a need out there,” he said. “We know that. The problem is paying for it.”