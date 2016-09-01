State of Franklin Healthcare Associates Walk-In Clinic extends hours

Starting today, the clinic will have expanded hours that run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily – even on weekends and most holidays. It closes its doors only at noon on Christmas Eve and on Christmas and Thanksgiving. On the other 362 days of the year, the facility will maintain its new 14-hour schedule.

“To the best of my knowledge, we’re the only walk-in medical clinic in the area to provide such accommodating hours year-round,” stated Rich Panek, SoFHA’s CEO. “This is in addition to offering our ‘call-ahead’ option, which we’ve had for the last three years.”

In 2013, the clinic became the first walk-in service to allow people to “call-ahead” before making a walk-in visit. People can still choose to just arrive and wait their turn, but those who call ahead and pre-register by phone have considerably shorter wait times.

“The types of access we’re providing are unusual when compared to those of most other walk-in clinics,” concluded Panek. “We do it because we care and want to make high-quality acute care as efficient and accessible as possible for the people in our region.”

Operational since 2008, the SoFHA Walk-in Clinic is located at 301 Med Tech Parkway, Suite 110, in Johnson City. The clinic has a rotating medical staff of three physicians, three nurse practitioners and 14 nurses. The facility is one of 11 medical practices operated by the physician-owned State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.

The clinic treats all ages and is open to anyone – not just to those regularly served at SoFHA medical practices. Also, it works with other SoFHA practices as needed to schedule some appointments – such as for elderly patients who may need time to arrange for transportation or general assistance in getting to and entering the clinic.

To make a “call-ahead walk-in” visit at the clinic, phone 423-794-5590. For more, go to www.sofhawalkin.net/.