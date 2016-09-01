Greeneville Sun, other media outlets sold to Minnesota company

An article posted to the Sun’s website names Adams Publishing Group, which currently owns 63 newspapers, 18 advertising shoppers and 20 specialty publications, as the buyer, effective Thursday.

The sale includes all of Jones Media’s properties, including The Greeneville Sun (Greeneville, Tenn.), The Daily Post-Athenian (Athens, Tenn.), The Daily Times (Maryville, Tenn.), The Newport Plain Talk (Newport, Tenn.), The Rogersville Review (Rogersville, Tenn.), the News-Herald (Loudon County, Tenn.), The Connection (Tellico Village, Tenn.), The Advocate & Democrat (Monroe County, Tenn.),The Herald-News (Dayton, Tenn.), the Watauga Democrat (Boone, N.C.), The Mountain Times (Watauga County, N.C.), Ashe Mountain Times (West Jefferson, N.C.), The Avery Journal-Times (Avery County, N.C.) and The Blowing Rocket (Blowing Rock, N.C.).

Touring Publications in Sevierville and High Road Digital, a digital marketing firm based in Johnson City, were also part of the sale.

In a statement, Gregg Jones, president and CEO of the fourth-generation, family-owned company said no member of the succeeding generation was prepared to take on the regional media empire.

Jones, the top executive of the company for more than 15 years, will continue in his current role and succeed his late father, John M. Jones III, as publisher of the Greeneville newspaper. John M. Jones died in July at the age of 101.

The two companies did not disclose the sale price, but said all of Jones Media’s full-time employees will be offered employment and benefits with the Adams Publishing Group.