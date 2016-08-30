Luke Brumit Sports Shop has new owner

McQueen believes he held a longevity record at the time of the sale. Except for four years in which he was in the Navy during the Vietnam War, McQueen had worked in downtown Elizabethton since he was teen in 1961.

“I have no regrets, I have enjoyed it. I have had a great time,” McQueen said Tuesday afternoon as he looked back on his long career. “I appreciate all my customers.”

When he started working part time at the JCPenney store while he was going to Elizabethton High School, McQueen did not dream he would become a downtown merchant. “I planned on becoming a high school teacher,” McQueen said. He moved from the downtown JCPenny store to the downtown F.W. Woolworth store and had moved on from high school to East Tennessee State University, but world events would soon overtake his plans to be a teacher.

When he was finishing up at ETSU, he knew he would soon be facing the draft. Instead of waiting for the inevitable, McQueen went ahead and took a baccalaureate in geography and history. He still had a couple of more education courses and his student teaching to complete, but he planned to do that after serving a stint in the Navy.

“I got into the Navy in 1966,” McQueen said. With a war on, he was quickly trained in Navy air reconnaissance and arrived in Vietnam in 1968.

He got to see a good chunk of the world. In addition to Vietnam, he also sailed to the Mediterranean for a posting there.

“I got to see the world in those four years,” McQueen said. It was a good thing he did, because he would not be able to take off for more than a few days for the rest of his working career.

With the GI Bill, McQueen was preparing to go back to ETSU in 1970 when he happened to stop by Luke Brumit’s Sports Shop one day. I wasn’t looking for a job, I just stopped by the store,” McQueen said. It was a very busy day and he asked me if I would help him out,” McQueen said.

At the end of the day, Brumit looked at McQueen and asked him “why don’t you come to work, tomorrow.”

Soon, Brumit also hired his nephew, Walter “Skip” Hendrix. The two young men continued to work for Brumit until his death in late 1975. They then continued working for Brumit’s widow until she decided to sell the business in October 1976.

“A couple of buyers were very interested,” McQueen said. But Mrs. Brumit told McQueen and Hendrix “I know Luke would want you to have first shot at the store.”

“Skip and I didn’t have any money,” McQueen said. What they did have was Joe LaPorte Jr. of Citizens Bank, who was a good friend of Brumit and knew his employees well.

“He knew Skip and me, and he knew the business, so we decided to see about a loan,” McQueen said.

The cost of the business was $130,000 in 1976 dollars. “That was a lot of money back then,” McQueen said. Not only that, but the mortgage was a variable interest loan, with interest rates destined to climb to 18 percent a few years later.

The amount of debt each partner would have to take on was relieved a bit by Doug Hopson, who had just graduated and was looking for work. So, the three of them went into business together, running Luke Brumit Sport Shop.

The store had been in business since the end of World War II, when it was founded by Pete Henderson and Benton Edens as Henderson Sports. Brumit went to work for them and liked the business so well he bought out one of the partners in 1955 and the other in 1956. The business was located at that time in the building where the former Laws-Troutman Insurance was located.

Back then, the sports shop had a much larger inventory than now. It included rifles, shotguns and pistols for hunters and fishing equipment for fishermen. With Watauga Lake only recently created, the store even sold boats and Johnson outboard motors.

Business remained good during the first few years of the McQueen, Hendrix and Hopson partnership. Despite the 18 percent interest, the business thrived and the mortgage was paid off in 10 years.

There would be a serious drop in business when Wal-Mart came to town. “We knew we couldn’t compete with them,” McQueen said. They changed their strategy to concentrate on the items in which Wal-Mart did not compete, including selling game jerseys, school lettermen’s jackets and other specialized items. They quit selling guns and fishing equipment.

It proved to be a successful formula. McQueen remained at the store, but his partners changed. Hopson died from diabetes-related illnesses. Hendrix married and moved with his new wife to pursue other business opportunities with her family. They were replaced by Ray Burchfield in 2006. He would continue to be McQueen’s partner for the last 10 years of his career.

Their partnership finally came to an end this year, when McQueen decided it was time to retire. After running Brumit’s for 46 years he did not want to just close the business and walk away. He quietly put out the word to some interested buyers and soon found Lori Wilson was dedicated to keeping the business anchored downtown and operating it the way it has been for many decades.

“I have been involved in sports all my life,” Wilson said. She starred in basketball at Elizabethton High School and respects the tradition of the store. She plans to keep the name as Luke Brumit’s Sport Shop. One change she plans to make that McQueen thinks is a good idea is to introduce a woman’s touch, with more fashionable sports clothing for women and children.

McQueen also approves of Wilson’s plan to upgrade the store the store to the 21st century, by computerizing all the business records. McQueen and his partners had always used ledgers, which would have been common in the 19th century.

As for McQueen, his future plans include spending a lot more time with his 3-year-old granddaughter, Lilah Ann McQueen, who lives in Tampa, Fla.