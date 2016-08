After being acquired in a joint effort by the Elizabethton/Carter County Community Foundation and the city of Elizabethton this summer, the building at 115 S. Sycamore St. has stood empty while some renovation work was done. Now a ribbon cutting for the Sugar Love Bakery and Cafe has been scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

The bakery side is scheduled to be open at 7 a.m. on Friday and the café will be open at 11 a.m.