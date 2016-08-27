Organizer: Recreation area designation won't change outdoors opportunities in Cherokee

Hired by the Washington County Economic Development Council to seek a new national recreation area designation for hundreds of square miles of the Cherokee National Forest in Carter, Unicoi, Washington and, possibly, Greene counties, Ramsey said last week the created area would mainly be used as a brand to market to other outdoor enthusiasts.

Ramsey, a manager at Johnson City’s Mahoney’s Outfitters and a nature and landscape photographer, said he understands the concerns he’s already received from hunters, four-wheelers and others who worry the new designation may change the way the U.S. Forest Service manages the land.

“I’ve spent 20 years as manager for the best-known hunting and fishing store in Northeast Tennessee at Mahoney’s, so I think I understand how important it is for hunters and fishermen to have access to public lands,” he said. “To me, this whole project is an important effort to protect those opportunities and rights, not to diminish or restrict them in any way.”

The development council contracted with Ramsey on Aug. 18 to organize the push for recreation area status after seeing his success in a monumental drive to preserve more than 10,000 acres of wilderness in the Rocky Fork watershed.

Similar to the Rocky Fork effort, to gain national recreation area designation for the mountainous land along the North Carolina state line, Ramsey said he need support from as many stakeholders as he can muster — from local hunters, trail riding groups and hiking clubs to local elected officials and U.S. congressmen.

“The interesting thing in the effort to save Rocky Fork, was everyone pulling all together,” Ramsey said. “It was one of those rare times when all these different groups pretty much stood in lockstep in favor of saving this land, as long as their interests were served after it was saved.

“We promised to work toward that, and we insisted that we wanted that land kept open to all the different user groups. Rocky Fork is a pretty strong model for what we’re talking about here. We don’t want anybody excluded.”

Part of his contracted work will include meeting with the area’s outdoor groups to try to convince their members to support the plan. Ramsey told the development council the grassroots effort would be the best way to get the congressional action needed to create the recreation area.

Some of those outdoors groups are already cautiously hoping to learn more about Ramsey’s methods.

Parker Street, the Habitat Chair for the Appalachian Highlands Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society, a national conservation and hunting organization, said he’s worried the new designation would change the way the National Forest Service manages the land.

“Will the U.S. Forest Service be able to manage the forest properly for wildlife habitat?” Street asked in an email.

His and other hunters’ main concern is that the recreation area designation would restrict Forest Service personnel from clearing away brush and cutting trees, which could change habitat for the prey living in the forest, and may ban hunting and vehicles inside the boundaries of the area.

Alan Ward, a local hunter and founder of the Jeep Riders of the Tri-Cities Facebook group, said Ramsey “needs to spell out exactly how this will impact all of these groups,” before they consider supporting the new designation.

“People are for opening up the lands for more use, not limiting their use further,” he wrote. “If this would give the public more access, I would be all for it.”

If a national recreation area were designated in the forest, Terry McDonald, Public Affairs Officer for the Cherokee National Forest, said it wouldn’t automatically place the land in a wilderness area, one of the strictest levels of federal protection.

“One thing it probably would do is put a higher priority, more of a priority, on recreation,” he said. “It already is a priority, but would put more emphasis on recreation.

“Wilderness and NRA designations are two different things, and it wouldn’t put it in wilderness status automatically.”

To be recognized by Congress as a National Recreation Area, the proposed land must meet seven criteria, and is considered a stronger candidate if it meets some of six other criteria.

The mandatory criteria require the area to be spacious, provide a number of significant recreation opportunities and be conveniently situated to be used by a great number of people.

Ramsey said he believes the land in the discussed four-county area meets those, and also meets several of the secondary criteria, most significantly, a recreation area would have a direct positive economic impact on the surrounding area.

“It’s the same draw that draws 10 million people a year to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s the same draw that draws 19 million people to the Blue Ridge Parkway,” he said. “It signifies that it’s a special location, not just more national forest land. We have plenty of national forest land, but a national recreation area means we have special features concentrated in an area that has a lot to offer anybody interested in outdoor recreation.”

In contracting with Ramsey to pursue the designation, the leaders on the economic development council hope the new brand — Ramsey proposed The Blue Ridge National Recreation Area as a working title — would help bring tourism dollars and new investment to the region.

“This is going to be a game-changer for Unicoi and Carter counties, especially,” development council Chair Tommy Burleson said. “The people who live here take it for granted, but a lot of people would pay a lot of money to come into the area just to look at what we can look at every day.”