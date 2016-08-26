Regional development group's draft bylaws set up membership structure

Called the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership in the documents and public meetings in which it has been discussed, the new group’s founders envision it as a partnership of the public governing bodies in Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties and the private businesses within their borders.

“Through the memberships of private sector businesses, organizations and individuals in large numbers, including governmental units, who will contribute their financial resources, expertise and acumen, an improved enduring and broad-based business climate will result,” the bylaws state.

Like the Washington Economic Development Council, from which the regional corporation evolved, membership in the organization and its board of directors will be granted based on annual financial contributions.

The bylaws, which current WCEDC executive Mitch Miller cautioned were still preliminary, set up four tiered membership levels to the group, each attained by different amounts of contribution set by the board of directors.

The first and highest level, founding members, will be open to the governmental bodies of the three counties forming the group and the bodies of incorporated towns and cities within them.

Miller told Press staff writer Sue Legg the annual dues for the public members was based on population. According to him, Johnson City and Washington County will each contribute $175,000; Jonesborough will pay $7,000: Unicoi County, Erwin and the Town of Unicoi will jointly offer $50,000; and Carter County will add $40,000. Elizabethton has yet to officially join the group, but Miller told Carter County Commissioners in June he expects the city to pay $35,000.

Through the public financing, private membership dues and fundraising, the new group hopes to raise $5.5 million for five years of operations.

Founding members and the next two membership levels, charter members and sustaining members, will have the right to be on the organization’s board of directors, which will manage the partnership’s operations, including electing officers to the board and its Executive Committee. The Executive Committee will have the power to select the partnership’s CEO, subject to the approval of the rest of the partnership.

In previous WCEDC meetings, members said the Development Council’s existing staff, including Miller and the directors working under him, will be transferred to similar positions in the partnership.

The preliminary bylaws set up required annual meetings for the full partnership and its board of directors, and provide for special meetings held at any place and time.

Sections also provide for notice of those meetings to members, specifying how notice should be delivered, and whether delivering notice by email or posting to electronic networks is acceptable, but they don’t mention whether notice will be given to the public, or whether the meetings will be open to the public.

In July, Miller, WCEDC attorney Steve Darden and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge said the board hadn’t discussed whether the new partnership would fall under Tennessee Sunshine Laws designating whether meetings and documents are open for public attendance and inspection.

According to Darden, the new regional group will be formed as a 501(c)(6) organization, a federal tax designation applied to business leagues, chambers of commerce, real estate boards, boards of trade and professional football leagues. It’s unclear how much of the organization’s funding will come from public sources, but at least a part of it will.

Two years ago, in the midst of a drawn-out legal fight concerning whether Greene County leaders acted appropriately in approving a US Nitrogen fertilizer plant, Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins ruled the Greene County Partnership, a 501(c)(6) formed in 1993 to drive economic development in the county, was not a governmental entity and not subject to Open Meetings Act disclosures. The group was dismissed from a lawsuit seeking information about the deal to build the plant in the county.

On Aug. 18, Miller again said members hadn’t yet made that decision. He said the bylaws considered in an Aug. 15 WCEDC Executive Committee meeting had not been finalized and were only drafted to submit to regulators for the organization’s incorporation.

WCEDC members hope to receive tax-exempt organization status approval for the partnership in October, then form the group and set its membership.