Building Authority votes to refinance Millennium Centre debt

At the authority’s regular August meeting Wednesday, the governing board unanimously approved a resolution to issue new bonds, which will allow the city to take advantage of lower interest rates.

Authority board member Mike Eddy, a certified public accountant, said the move to refinance was “a win-win situation for everyone,” which will save Johnson City approximately $735,000.

Johnson City pays the principal and interest on funding for the construction of the Millennium Centre and its accompanying parking garage through lease payments to the Public Building Authority, which is tasked with managing the facility.

The new payment structure won’t alter the timeline for repaying the debt, expected to be through 2022, but does provide 9 percent savings over the 2006 bonds.

Part of the resolution approved Wednesday lowers the rent payments in the agreement with the city to reflect the new principal and interest payments.

City Director of Finance Janet Jennings told the PBA the city appreciated the time board members spent working out the details of the resolution and refinancing.

“This will be a good thing for taxpayers,” she said.

The City Commission is expected to consider a similar resolution at its Sept. 1 meeting to approve the changes to the lease agreement.

Washington County Economic Development Council CEO Mitch Miller also told PBA members Knoxville’s CHM Development was still considering potential designs for building on the access-challenged Lot 8 on State of Franklin Road across from East Tennessee State University.

Over the years, several potential developers have expressed interest in the property, but lack of a direct driveway from State of Franklin has led to the deals crumbling.

Miller said CHM has not made a formal offer, but said their interest looks “very positive” so far.

“We’re all well aware of the access issues at that site, and it seems this company is still willing to move forward,” PBA Chairman Jon Smith said. “We’ve gone through this routine time and time again, but it’s looking better this time.”

Miller said he expects an offer for the property in then next couple of months.

