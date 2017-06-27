Sheets rolls 300 game, rests atop Southeast tournament leaderboard

Sheets, 19, rolled games of 276, 300 and 261 to eclipse the tournament’s previous leader’s 806 series and place him atop the scratch singles leaderboard with one more week remaining in the tournament.

Sheets’ nerve showed only once in the second game, after rolling 11 strikes in a row. He picked up his ball, looked at the pins and set the ball back down again to compose himself before stepping up to throw the 12th and final strike of his perfecta.

Sheets carries a 252 league average at Holiday Lanes, good enough to win most professional tournaments. He is currently wrestling with the decision to join the Professional Bowlers Association pro tour.

“He would be one of the youngest rookies in PBA history,” said John Kilpatrick, owner of Holiday Lanes in Johnson City — where Sheets regularly competes. “But he really hasn’t anything left to prove as an amateur. We wish him luck in his decision.”