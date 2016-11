Welch carries a 209 average in the Monday Night League.

The perfect game was part of a 636 series.

Entry blanks are available at Holiday Lanes for the 71st annual Tennessee State Handicap Tournament starting Feb. 18 in Murfreesboro. Any bowler with an established handicap in league play this season can enter. The event carries a purse of $81,225, plus a paid entry for the scratch All-Events Champion to the USBC Masters Tournament in Las Vegas.